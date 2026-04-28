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Brigattista's avatar
Brigattista
6hEdited

In the pareidolia image I see Joe Biden faking his own dementia at the Trump debate as part of his elaborate plan to make Kamala the nominee knowing she could not win and therefore consoling the ghost of the late Ku Klux Klan Wizard and U.S. Senator Robert Byrd (and Biden mentor) in his after-life efforts to bring the Klan back into the mainstream of American life, in which Byrd was able to also infiltrate the Southern Poverty Law Center and direct funds to Klan leaders who then planned the Charlottesville race riot, giving Joe Biden the platform on which to run for President. That's what I see. It's pretty clear.

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Pbr's avatar
Pbr
6h

I am watching the decline of the USA in real time. I always thought it would happen after I died.

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