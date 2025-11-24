Racket News

Ryan Gardner
5m

The process is the punishment.

The whole idea is to make surveillance permanent in its effect, even if it's episodic in its action.

The end result is the "subject" becomes the principle of his own subjection.

Infinite examination = compulsory objectification

APriori
6m

There is no “rub” as to whether self- censorship occurs because people are afraid of being insulted by some other regular person or afraid of being destroyed by the leviathan. The claim that it’s the former, coming of course from the leviathan itself, is an Orwellian joke.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
