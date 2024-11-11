Thanks so much to all the teachers who wrote in today in response to a query about the possible dissolution of the DOE. If you haven’t heard from me yet, apologies, I’m still making my way through the replies. I’ve probably learned more in one day about problems in the classroom today than in the rest of my life combined. Man, what a mess. Thanks again, and I’ll still be replying in the next days, if that’s okay.
Dude, it’s crazy what an impact you are making. We used to be far apart politically but I always enjoyed your writing, watching this transformation is heartening. I’m hoping many regular people can see the light. My favorite line when you testified in congress?? “So called journalist”
It still makes me belly laugh
Thank you for covering this important topic - education has turned into leftist subversion and indoctrination of our children. Sam Harris just posted about fearing an IRS audit under Trump. Did he say anything to defend you when the Biden-Harris IRS came after you? https://substack.com/@yuribezmenov/note/c-76724649?utm_source=activity_item