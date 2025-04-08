Keir Starmer wasn’t sure if “Adolescence” was a documentary, but wants all secondary school students to see whatever it is

NPR, during a 23-minute piece about “What to Tell Your Kids About Online Extremism,” on learning “the signs of radicalization”:

It’s really important to know when your kid might be falling down the rabbit hole… [“Radicalization” consultant Christine] Saxman told me to really keep an eye out for the kinds of jokes your kids are reacting to and making. Be particularly aware if they are beginning to engage with humor that dehumanizes others, in particular gay, transphobic and sexist jokes. Disguised as humor, it gives people with racist agendas plausible deniability, because it's “just” a joke.

Originally published in 2022, the NPR story was just updated and pegged to news about the Netflix series Adolescence. It’s a spiffily-directed horror series starring the excellent Stephen Graham about an angelic British boy moved to savage knife crime by “violent misogyny” online. Adolescence is the 2020s version of The Day After, a scared-straight parable about the dangers of relaxed vigilance, though the enemy is Andrew Tate instead of Soviet bombers. A thrilled Keir Starmer not only launched an initiative to make the series free for every secondary school in the U.K., but put out a video endorsement that employs the signature one-shot technique of Adolescence as he brings the series creators on a tour through Downing Street. A spoof of the same technique using Martin Scorcese’s Copacabana scene and a Crystals soundtrack would have been much funnier (“Every time I come here, every time you two!” Starmer could have shouted at Morgan McSweeney and Rachel Reeves on the way in), but Starmer wouldn’t have seen the irony in the mafia-Downing street comp and was obviously more interested in a Fangrrling Adolescence tribute.

The basic math of “dehumanizing” comedy has been proven a billion times over by now, but somehow it still needs to be said. If such humor is allowed to spread, it is true: Don Rickles or a modern equivalent will occasionally guest star on television and may even influence a few people to think ethnic jokes are funny. If on the other hand such material is suppressed, Don Rickles gets elected to the White House. It’s comedy’s iron law, but you’d never know it, listening to NPR extol the virtues of Keir Starmertainment: