After Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday night, ABC tossed back to set. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl was already out of breath, ready to make sexy time, as his colleague Borat Sagdiev would say.

“This is probably the largest, if not one of the largest audiences President Biden will have before the election come November,” Karl began. No shit. Because they can’t risk letting him campaign before then. “Now our chief White House correspondent, Mary Bruce… I’m curious what you're hearing from your sources. Did he do what they wanted them to do?”

This is what Mary Bruce said: