Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuart Gotz's avatar
Stuart Gotz
2h

I like how she called Matt Taibbi a “so-called journalist” when she is literally a so-called representative with no voting power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Patrick's avatar
Patrick
2hEdited

New movie title - “The Constituent”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
130 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture