Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shawn Spilman's avatar
Shawn Spilman
17h

Covid absolutely, positively, HAD to be a lab leak. There is no evidence for natural origin, which would have near zero likelihood. Why? The furin cleavage site. A standard gain of function process, specifically targeting humans, that is almost never found in nature. You think covid breaking out two miles from the Wuhan lab where precisely that work was being performed is just a coincidence? If so, I've got a bridge you might like to buy.

Reply
Share
36 replies
Scott Roberson's avatar
Scott Roberson
17h

Mystery of its origin? Good grief.

Reply
Share
18 replies
256 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture