We did it! We sold everybody out!

Saturday, April 20th, 2024. The NBA opened its playoff season, the city of Pinecrest, Florida was overrun by peacocks, and congressional Republicans cozied up to Democrats in in one of the all-time legislative betrayals, overriding voter sentiment to hand the national security establishment a series of historic unearned victories.

Do members of Congress work for voters, or for the Pentagon and the Intelligence Community? You be the judge: