Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCook's avatar
Kathleen McCook
2h

Thank you for the pdf--𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐥-- our full-time jobs as Racket News Readers seem to be reading Racket News reports on this topic. As Racket Readers are true patriots getting news that is not pre-digested by corporate media-- we find this is time well-spent. Thanks to everyone here who does read all this which is not easy for Matt and Greg to compile, but the kind of deep analysis we all need to move ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JD Free's avatar
JD Free
4h

Now let's talk about Robert Mueller, who clearly determined that this was all nonsense almost immediately, yet kept his "investigation" open for TWO YEARS so that the Deep State would have a pretext for ignoring Trump's presidential authority.

Federal institutions spent most of a duly-elected president's term acting like he wasn't legitimate, undermining and even openly rebelling against his orders. All the while Mueller gave everyone in Trump's orbit a bureaucratic colonoscopy, ultimately nailing a staffer or two so that left-wing America could triumphantly exclaim (as a coworker of mine proudly did in the office) "Is it still a witch hunt when they find actual witches?"

Yes, Sean. It's still a witch hunt when you claim that Trump is Putin's Manchurian candidate and come away with cold case tax evasion charges for Paul Manafort.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
82 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture