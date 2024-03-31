Share this postRules on Commentswww.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRules on CommentsAn issue of importance.Matt TaibbiMar 31, 20241,414Share this postRules on Commentswww.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther452ShareThere’s been some controversy on Substack about comments sections. Some writers are concerned about what the presence of certain kinds of commenters says about them. To clarify my rules on comments:I don’t have any.1,414Share this postRules on Commentswww.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther452Share
Best response to bad speech is more speech
