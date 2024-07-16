RNC Day 2 Evening Livestream: 8:30 pm ET, 7:30 pm CT
Look-ins with the "crime and immigration" speaking program, and details on the assassination story
Walter Kirn and I are soldiering on in our guerrilla coverage of the Republican National Convention. Hopefully we won’t have another technical flameout, but we’ll be back for look-ins on speeches by the likes of Marco Rubio and Lara Trump, and also review what we can of the crazy new information about the Trump assassination attempt that is now clearly leaking from federal law enforcement.
That Teamster's speech was maybe the most important thing that will happen at the Convention. Glad you guys saw that.
The MSM is talking about it, but only grudgingly, and mostly in passing.
Seattle and Portland have some walls that would be perfect for the Trump graffiti on the livestream announcement! In certain neighborhoods screwed over by generations of promises, it would be respected.