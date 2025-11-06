From Dan Mage:

Doing it again, pretending not to know what your own writing says you do. A clear understanding of class conflict, (The Divide) police misconduct and brutality and the racism that drives much of it (I Can’t Breathe), although pointing out that being “white” in the wrong neighborhood places you in danger of getting shaken down by cops who plant evidence (Again The Divide). References to the masses who I believe you compared to medieval peasants who were willing to blame their woes on anything except the nobility and royalty. A call to stop attacking each other and to focus our attention on the at the very top, only to turn around and legitimize those same elite ruling interests every chance you get. Calling an age of no accountability for criminals of state the exact opposite. Are you on meth, or just trying to get some of those reactionary dollars while they still have some value?