The decision to read short fiction as part of a weekly routine with incomparable podcasting partner Walter Kirn has made home life much happier. Not only do I actually look forward to talking about something once a week, I’m re-learning how to make time for fiction, which includes ditching that hyper-lathered, manic-fleabrain mode necessary to keep pace with and care about things that happen in news and on social media.

My taste in books has always run on the old side, so I hoped to appeal to Racket readers for recent suggestions. Anything that’s funny, passes for good satirical fiction or dystopian lit, and doesn’t hit you on every page with the proverbial messaging mallet, I’d be curious/desperate to read. I’m of course happy to check out non-fiction, but the operative word of late is escapism. If you’ve got a good recommendation for novels or short stories in which one can get lost, or you’re curious to see a book reviewed or maybe discussed on America This Week, please let me know in the comments. Thanks in advance, Matt.