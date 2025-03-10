Apologies for writing this column this morning only to have the event hijacked. Elon might want to spend less time arguing with Anne Applebaum’s husband and more time making sure X is on during NFL free agency. Hosni Mubarak might still be ruling Egypt if this had happened in 2011. Yes, I say this selfishly.

On a less comical note, there’s a lot going on at the moment, between a full-court press over Ukraine, the incredible disqualification of Calin Georgescu from Romania’s election, and some other ominous civil liberties developments across the political landscape we’ll be covering. We hope to have new Library material up also. More TK.