Apologies for writing this column this morning only to have the event hijacked. Elon might want to spend less time arguing with Anne Applebaum’s husband and more time making sure X is on during NFL free agency. Hosni Mubarak might still be ruling Egypt if this had happened in 2011. Yes, I say this selfishly.
On a less comical note, there’s a lot going on at the moment, between a full-court press over Ukraine, the incredible disqualification of Calin Georgescu from Romania’s election, and some other ominous civil liberties developments across the political landscape we’ll be covering. We hope to have new Library material up also. More TK.
A new PM waltzed in and took Canada last night. How about some commentary on this? So after almost ten years, there is a collective sigh of deep, deep relief that Justin Troodo is gone at last. How did we live through that Dark Age?
However...the Prime Minster of Canada is now Mark Carney. Or Mark Carnage, as the Brits call him; they un-fondly recall his tenure as Governor of the Bank of England, when they couldn't get rid of him fast enough. Carney has that effect, it seems.
He is a political neophyte. Never held political office before. Not even as an MP. He is entirely unelected. He was simply chosen by the Liberal Party and the global puppetmasters to follow Troodo. The "Liberal leadership vote" was undoubtedly rigged, as everyone knows. Carney had been selected even before the race began. The vote was just for show. He had been the Liberal Party advisor for years.
He was more recently the CEO of Brookfield Management/Assets. Which he moved to New York from Toronto. Hm-m-m-m. While he now cheerleads Canada's economy. Supposedly.
What else? Carney is a senior WEF-man. He sups with the destructive globalists. He promotes all the usual narratives -- Climate Change catechism, destruction of the oil & gas industry, ground crickets for dinner, and the rest of the WOKE bible. Has anyone told him he's out of fashion these days?
Therefore, we have a totally unelected PM. Who says he will call an election....soon. If so, he will be running against Pierre Poilievre (whose French is far superior to Carney's). Both of them have rolled out the Patriotism schtick as an election tactic...when that has not been seen in Canada since the days of the Trucker Convoy. The job of Troodo and the Liberals had been to destroy Canada, and trample its identity. So who is Carney fooling? After ten years of destruction under the Liberal party, he is now going to save Canada? 🤣
