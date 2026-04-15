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Libertarian Overwatch's avatar
Libertarian Overwatch
37m

Nothing gives me greater pleasure than seeing the downfall of a Russiagate promoter in Swalwell.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
38m

Ballsy post. This is why Congress has a taxpayer-funded hush-up fund. We are nothing but tax cattle for them: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/dear-american-tax-cattle

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