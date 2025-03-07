Racket Library: Table of Contents
A searchable table for Timelines and other library materials
If the federal government was as adept at presenting statistics as most sports websites, we’d be the most informed country in the world. We’ll never reach Fangraphs level, but this page will be pinned at the bottom of the Racket site, allowing readers to scan Timelines in ascending or descending order and search more easily for keywords in the Library. As always, write to Library@Racket.News if you have comments or suggestions.