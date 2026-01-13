Racket is hiring. We’re looking for general assignment reporters and columnists with geographical or subject-matter expertise.

A Racket reporter must write well, not be telephone-averse, know how to conduct public records searches, and develop his or her own sources. Columnists must have similar skills and familiarity with their chosen beats. It’s not disqualifying if you don’t fall on one of the following lists, but we’re looking for people with experience covering:

— Washington politics, from Congress to the Supreme Court to K Street;

— The Pentagon, military and intelligence contracting, war and foreign policy entanglements;

— Immigration/law enforcement;

— Western/Midwestern state politics;

— Silicon Valley or Wall Street.

Editing experience, fluidity with video production, and background in another discipline like law, medicine, or academia may help. Citizen journalists and independents are welcome to apply. Please send a brief cover letter, resume, and writing samples/clips to contributors@racket.news. Thank you in advance!