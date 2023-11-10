Pundits: "Ignorance" Makes Americans Give "Wrong" Answers To Economic Confidence Poll
Why ask, if you don't want to know?
Paul Krugman of the New York Times on America’s “belief” problem when it comes to the economy:
Biden is not, in fact, presiding over a bad economy. On the contrary, the economic news has been remarkably good, and history helps explain why. Nonetheless, many Americans tell pollsters that the economy is bad. Why? I don’t think we really know… Many voters have demonstrably false views about the current economy — believing, in particular, that unemployment, which is near a 50-year low, is actually near a 50-year high.
The Guardian editorial Krugman linked to explains: Americans continue to believe the economy sucks, even though they’ve been told over and over it doesn’t! Why won’t they listen?
