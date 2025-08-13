Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
4h

PE is the ACTUAL cause of the middle class being gutted. As Evans pointed out, they’ve increased costs and lowered quality in Real Estate and service markets , also add in youth sports. All the things that make up a typical Americans life we are paying exorbitant prices for and getting crap for it.

An example:

In youth hockey, teams need rinks. PE firms buy up the rinks, jack up prices and then barely clean the bathrooms let alone make any necessary repairs or improvements. They’ve also now bought up the video streaming services for not just their rinks but others that make up a league. So you can pay $300/yr for their service, but if your kid plays in a particular league, it’s an extra $100/yr ($400 total) so 2x the cost of the former streaming service. And in a lot of instances, same crappy cameras and bad internet signal as before.

If Trump wants to solve the gutting of the middle class, maybe he should start with these assholes that are making our lives more and more expensive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Evans W's avatar
Evans W
4hEdited

What could go wrong folks? Private equity has done wonders for the real-estate and services markets (HVAC/Plumbing/Electrical). 🙄🙄🙄

Now imagine them getting access to our retirement accounts.

I've got a sneaking suspicion we're not going to like the the way this ends.

You don't hate the media enough - you think you do, but you don't. https://x.com/Evans_Wroten

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture