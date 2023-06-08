CNN had the gall the other day to run a story called, “Twitter’s own lawyers refute Elon Musk’s claim that the ‘Twitter Files’ exposed US government censorship.” The plummeting cable network, which consistently refused to cover any of the Twitter Files revelations in real time, is citing a legal motion filed by Twitter that, shockingly, does not confess to liability in a years-old First Amendment claim filed by Donald Trump.

This motion, in conjunction with stories like CNN’s, is being used by the usual suspects to argue that the Twitter Files reports, and the notion that they “exposed government censorship,” have been proven untrue. If nothing else, the stubborn dishonesty is impressive, especially given the confidence they’ve again showed in blowing off another clearly newsworthy Twitter Files expose, this time by Aaron Maté. Apparently, the mainstream press doesn’t consider it news when the FBI works with a foreign intelligence service to try to censor an award-winning Western reporter.