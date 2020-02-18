To my Substack subscribers;

Readers of this site will have noticed that things have been slow of late. For this I want to apologize, offer an explanation, and also make an announcement.

First, the announcement: Substack and I will be suspending charges for my subscribers for the time being. A combination of presidential campaign travel and preparation for a new project is making it difficult to keep pace, and I don’t want any subscriber to pay while I work to get back on schedule.

If you’ve subscribed, you will not be charged until content begins flowing on time again. When I have enough content banked to make that decision, I will let everyone know well ahead of time. I hope this will be within a few months.

The support of Substack subscribers has been enormously important in my life and career. Since beginning work on this site, you’ve helped me write two full-length serialized books, Hate Inc. and The Business Secrets of Drug Dealing. The former is already in print, the latter will b…