Not long ago, in the wake of the release of special counsel Robert Hur’s devastating report describing our president as an “elderly man with a poor memory,” an angry Joe Biden went on TV in an effort to show fitness and forgot a series of things, among them calling Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the president of Mexico.

The forgetting in itself was painful, but it happens. Donald Trump and other politicians also frequently reach for names and come up empty, though most cover up better than Biden. The issue was that Biden brought up El-Sisi in the context of the southern border of Israel and Gaza, and his brain was clearly calculating Below Southern Border + Crisis = Mexico. Logical, but you’d prefer the chief executive to distinguish between crises.

There’s a lot of scary stuff in Matt Orfalea’s “Biden Repeatedly Confuses Ukraine, Russia, and Iraq” above — the word Biden substituted for inflation sounds like an ear parasite — but the most unnerving is the frequent substitution of Iraq for Ukraine. A few reasons why: