On Trump, the Capitol, and The Division Era
Joining Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti on the Hill's 'Rising"
Matt Taibbi
Jan 8, 2021
Other thoughts to come on the Capital fiasco, but I talked about the Hate Inc. angle on this week's frenzy on "Rising" this morning:
My 22 year old, college from his bedroom son, informed me that anyone against woke/cancel/antifa culture is a Nazi. When I asked him if he thought I was a Nazi, he smirked & shrugged, which was an obvious passive aggressive affirmation of my Nazi-ness. While I don't feel like a Nazi, it took most of will power to not go all SS on his punk ass. So much so that it's pushed my heart into a crazy 2 day arrhythmia.
It's been a tense 2 days here. I wouldn't be surprised if this ends my 30 year marriage.
The irony I suppose is that I didn't even vote for Trump, just pointed out the bullshit around Trump.
I used this McCluhan quote before. Didn't think I'd be the idiot.
“In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is a hallucinating idiot...for he sees what no one else does: things that, to everyone else, are not there.”
I don't excuse the lawlessness in DC, but the reaction to it is as scary as the act itself. I see talk of sedition charges, companies firing their employees without any sort of due process, sycophant CEOs jumping on the opportunity to denounce the violence as if they are doing it in the spirit of altruism and patriotism. Please... The mainstream media, for their part, is just lapping it up. The usual useful idiots giving air time to talk of impeachment, which would be just more wasting our time and energy, and would just serve to stoke the fire of Trump supporters even more. The big news of cabinet members leaving....whoopee, they are probably just happy they can have a couple of extra weeks off before they left and get to look virtuous for doing so. The media and both parties are so corrupt, I have a hard time seeing our way forward without a meaningful third party run or a constitutional convention to bring term limits, campaign finance reform, among other things.