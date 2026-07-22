Racket News

Racket News

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CrossTieWalker's avatar
CrossTieWalker
8h

I’ve had the experience of being accused of pasting AI content even though it was all my own. I am an old-timer who believes in correct spelling, punctuation, and proofreading, as well as some attention to composition and diction.

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Ellen Batchelor's avatar
Ellen Batchelor
8h

I'm so sick of reading ai generated articles. Same tone. Same style overall. I can't read more than a couple paragraphs and unsubscribed from more than one content maker who used to be good as a result. I'd rather have fewer authentically written pieces than lots of drivel.

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