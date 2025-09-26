NBC News just ran a 1,012-word article titled, “Former FBI Director James Comey indicted.”

Here are all the words about the substance of the charges:

The charges stem from testimony Comey gave on Sept. 30, 2020, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Asked by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, about testimony he gave in 2017 asserting that he did not authorize leaking information regarding the FBI’s investigations into President Donald Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Comey said, “I stand by the testimony.” Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe, has said that Comey authorized him to leak information to the press, according to a 2018 Justice Department inspector general’s report. But the report also found that McCabe made multiple false or misleading statements.

The rest is about politicization of the Justice system, objections to the case from within the office of Acting U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsay Halligan, Donald Trump’s social media posts, the not…