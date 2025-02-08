876 7th St, Arcata, CA

From Wikileaks last night:

USAID has pushed nearly half a billion dollars ($472.6m) through a secretive US government financed NGO, “Internews Network” (IN), which has “worked with” 4,291 media outlets, producing in one year 4,799 hours of broadcasts reaching up to 778 million people and “training” over 9000 journalists (2023 figures). IN has also supported social media censorship initiatives…

Have you ever come across a big piece of plywood lying flat in a field, or a junkyard? Sometimes you pick it up and it’s just dirt, and sometimes it’s a mass of snakes and maggots and wriggling things.

Please bear with me on Internews. This one’s going to take a minute.