I copped to it on Twitter, but never told Racket readers a secret shame. I succumbed to the AI revolution, signing up for a Pro account and spending nights whipping the machine to produce what’s surely its intended product, i.e. laughs. I asked it to redo Nixonian press conferences in haiku, argue against the DH rule in the style of Lenin, and remake Oscar Wilde’s piercing prison epic The Ballad of Reading Gaol from the point of view of Paris Hilton forced to wait an extra 15 minutes to board a flight.

This morning’s prompt was, “Please redo Johnny Cochran’s final summation in defense of O.J. Simpson in the form of a Shakespearean sonnet”: