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Sasha Stone's avatar
Sasha Stone
8h

I feel that. I wish - in a perfect world - we weren't facing down an intolerant Left that guards culture like the ghost in Poltergeist. If they just let down the high wall, we could all talk like regular people again. Because man, do we all need shared culture...

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Ann Batiza's avatar
Ann Batiza
8h

This is pure Matt Taibbi and I love it. Take all the time you need, Matt, I’ll be waiting.

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