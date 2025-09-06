On Bari Weiss, CBS, and Legacy Media's Tears
The mainstream press seems to believe it's a perpetual entitlement program
From The Nation’s subtle, “Vile Grifters Are Taking Over Establishment Media”:
Bari Weiss has been making the world worse for a long time… If we lived in a less terrible time and place, Weiss would be dismissed as a crank and a bigot, and never heard from again. But we live in the waking nightmare that is the United States in 2025. So instead Weiss is being rewarded with a prize that even she must think is kind of wild… That prize? CBS News.
The person handing this gift to Weiss is David Ellison, the billionaire nepo baby who just merged CBS News’ parent company, Paramount, with his company, Skydance Media. Ellison, Puck’s Dylan Byers reported on Wednesday, is paying somewhere between $100 million and $200 million to buy The Free Press and install Weiss somewhere at the top of the network.
Of course The Nation calls Weiss a “grifter,” because that’s how they view a process once known in the industry as “making money.” Since the icon of irrevocable media revenue loss was last profitable in, well, never, it naturally has a lot to say about the wisdom of paying millions to the conroversial The Free Press editor. They weren’t alone. Recapping protests from the peanut gallery:
