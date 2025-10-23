Racket News

Honestly,fuck you Dr Matt.

My family is Russian, my wife’s Ukrainian. I am disgusted by my Russian relatives. They have a lot in common with my cousins from South Africa - deeply racist, nasty fuckers who have not a shred of empathy or compassion for any but their own, and believe they should rule over the inferiors. The last visit I made “back” to Russia was enough for me. Listening to those assholes justify Russian interference in Uraine, the theft of Crimea, the black invasion of Donbas and the corruption of Yanukovytch — all leading up to the claim that Ukrainians have been “mesmerized” by the “Jew Nazi cocaine addict” Zelenskyy. Ugh.

These revisionist histories are nauseating. NO, Matt. The US did not cause the war. And Putin was not offering peace. He was offering surrender so his invasion would be met with NO resistance. No NATO. No arms. Demilitarized and neutral. Yup. A country that could be taken in a week. THAT was his plan — are you actually that stupid or do you just pretend you greasy fuck?

I guess your in laws must be reasonably affluent - a dacha with running water and indoor plumbing.

Please spare us Part II. Apologias for genocidal mass murdering tyrants don’t interest intelligent people.,

Wow, another point of view on the Russian-Ukraine War.. I mean, different from the one we are fed more or less continually...

The late Stephen F Cohen's War with Russia? remains a valuable guide to the origins of this conflict. Highly recommended.

