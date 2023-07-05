I just published “Take That, Internet Censors!” about the landmark order in the Missouri v. Biden case, halting the federal government’s multi-agency digital censorship scheme. I didn’t want to go overboard and suggest either to Racket readers or a wider audience that the Twitter Files story played anything more than a minor part in the outcome.

However, it’s clear public perception played some role (as did some exhibits that ended up in the complaint), and to that end, I wanted to send a private note of thanks to subscribers. Without the overwhelming support you showed before the story began, I couldn’t have been able to spend so much time on the topic. I suspect the same is true for Bari Weiss at the Free Press and Michael Shellenberger at Public, among others. Since conventional media has shown no inclination to call attention to the problem, I don’t think it’s inaccurate to say the willingness of independent media subscribers to see this through played a role in what might end up being a significant political development.

Obviously there will be a legal counterattack, and there’s always the possibility that federal agencies will just ignore the ruling. We’ll see. But this judge’s order could end up mattering, which for me anyway would make all the craziness of the last year worth it. So, again, thank you all, sincerely.

Lastly: there’s a lot in Judge Doughty’s 155-page ruling, and today’s story obviously didn’t get to most of it. So, Racket readers can expect either that Walter Kirn and I will review some of the highlights, or that another piece will be coming. More to come. Until then, thanks again to all, and be well.