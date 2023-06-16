A few weeks ago, I missed one of my sons’ Little League games for work reasons. When my oldest finally saw me that night, bursting with excitement as he described one of the first strikeouts of his pitching life, he was met by the face of an touchy middle-aged man whose head was still spinning with Current Thing Outrages. There is no way to bring Old Yeller back to life in that moment. It was epiphany time about ten minutes later.

I realized I not only needed to spend more time with people I love, but perhaps devote a bit less mental energy to the worst people in the universe, who tend to play starring roles in Racket articles. Considering also that I may be drooling in a cup by the time my sons are old enough to read my work, I thought it might also be a good idea to set aside some time to projects with happier messages, things they may be able to read and enjoy someday.

This was the genesis of the “Writing Tips” project Racket subscribers have seen a bit of, and also another Racket …