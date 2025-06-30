Note to Readers: No Livestream Tonight
Recorded version to follow tomorrow
There won’t be a livestream this evening as Matt and Walter are recording the show at an event in Sun Valley, Idaho.
We’ll be releasing the recorded version of that show tomorrow. Thanks for bearing with us, and we’ll be back to our usual schedule next week.
— The Racket Team
Thanks for the heads up. I posted this fun fact somewhere else on your Substack. I was watching the lastest episode where you were discussing Catch-22. You referred to a Star Trek epidsode. Did you know that Gene Rodenberry was a WWII bomber pilot? His war experiences obviously shaped many of the stories in Star Trek.
“A whole ‘nother day!?” Well alright.