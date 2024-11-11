Note to Readers: Any Public School Teachers Out There?
Have a question or two, would love to chat on background.
Donald Trump just made a major announcement about the Department of Education and I’m interested in speaking to teachers (and professors at schools who receive federal funding) about the wisdom (or lack thereof) of his ideas. If you’ve got a moment for a background/off-the-record chat, could you please write to taibbi@substack.com? Promise to keep it brief. Thank you!
Let me know when you get to the point of wanting to talk to the moms who homeschool…
If any Racket readers have found an article that fairly describes Trump's DOE proposal (sans legacy media scare/shock tactics), post a link here? (While we're waiting for Matt's piece.) Thanks.