Note to Readers: America This Week Change
I'm on the road, but Walter and I may do a special broadcast later
Owing to an unexpected development (about which you’ll read in Racket shortly) Walter Kirn and I will not be able to broadcast America This Week at 4:00 p.m. ET today. We may try to do a show later this evening if time permits, so please watch this space and social media for announcements.
Apologies for the disruption, but it’s for a good reason. Thanks and please check back soon.
Loving the flow of real information you are providing while the rest of the media world is preoccupied with ten Scottish protestors at a golf course…
Keep digging, Matt. Keep informing Americans of the truth.