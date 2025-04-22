Klaus Schwab’s infamous “It was the biggest hot dog I ever ate” speech.

A few notes before I hit the road this morning (long story):

I recommend Eric Salzman’s new article, “Trump vs. Powell. It’s On!” Not only does Eric explain the new Trump-Fed battle in a cogent, clear summary, his Breaking Bad clip is a clear shot across the editor’s bow. I may have to up my cultural reference game. As the possibility of serious economic disturbance grows, it’s good to have Eric commenting more regularly.

Klaus Schwab resigned as chairman of the board of the World Economic Forum Monday. “As I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down,” he said, putting Vice Chair Peter Brabeck-Letmathe in place as interim head of global dominance. There is no truth to rumors that Schwab will resume duties after five years of experimental reverse-aging treatments that involve the (controversial to some) ingestion of ground baby heads.

Schwab’s departure marks an uncertain moment in the WEF’s history. Until recently, the secretive organization acted as de facto vanguard of an ascendant global bureaucracy, with acolytes in positions of authority everywhere: from Justin Trudeau to Denmark’s Frederick X to Mark Zuckerberg and Pete Buttigieg. Much of the West appeared headed toward a future whose characteristics were irritatingly known to some but not all. Coverage of Schwab’s resignation recalled the WEF in 2016 once published this list of predictions for the state of the world in 2030:

More to come from Greg Collard, myself and others on Racket this week. To paraphrase Michael Cassio from Othello: Do not think that I’m on vacation. I am not on vacation now. You must not then think that I am on vacation.