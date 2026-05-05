When I hired Emily Kopp earlier this year to take over as Editor, I wanted to step back, give younger writers some autonomy, and spend more time writing.

Instead, I lost both my new editor and America This Week co-host Walter Kirn, added unwanted new administrative duties, and botched new projects. Out of respect for the personalities involved, I’ll say only that certain ideas didn’t work out.

I’m not pulling Today’s News with Michael Tracey because of last week’s episode. I have nothing but respect for Michael and will be glad to work with him in the future. I just want to spend more time writing, which I love and which I believe is the reason most people subscribed. To those subscribers, sincere apologies for recent chaos.

See you soon, and thank you to all who’ve been patient, including current and former contributors. In hindsight someday, I hope we’ll all laugh.