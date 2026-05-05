Racket News

Racket News

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Garret's avatar
Garret
19h

I hope you and Walter repair whatever rupture happened. That podcast was special, man.

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Peter Pablo's avatar
Peter Pablo
19h

Kudos to you Matt. Admitting that a big decision didn’t work out takes guts that 99 percent of people in your position don’t have.

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