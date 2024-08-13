This site might get a little hectic in the upcoming days. First, there are multiple developments in the Tulsi Gabbard surveillance story, with more confirmation, context, and information about how and why she ended up in the TSA’s “Quiet Skies” program.

We’ll also be releasing a story in the next hours by

about a new set of documents related to the Mueller investigation, and tangentially to recent global systems shutdown villain Crowdstrike. It’s complex and because it involves news going back many years, the author and I will be hosting a Spaces discussion tomorrow night. Check back in this space tomorrow morning for details about timing.

Also, this site released a mountain of FOIA documents yesterday, and a brief note on that is still to come. In general, I haven’t had much chance to take my reporter hat off this week, so please bear with us here at Racket. Thanks for your patience, more to come.