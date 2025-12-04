Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MaryHQ's avatar
MaryHQ
5hEdited

Please interview some “real Americans” on how they feel about these operations vs the echo chamber you have surrounded yourself with. This is exactly wha I voted for…and every one I know. Keep it up POTUS and SecWar. Finally the War on Drugs is actually tangible!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
98 replies by Matt Taibbi and others
Madjack's avatar
Madjack
5h

I want to deal with the criminal narco state that is Venezuela. I don’t have much sympathy for them. I am tired of the onslaught of fentanyl into our country and the subsequent deaths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
237 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture