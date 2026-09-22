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Racket News

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Zayphar's avatar
Zayphar
1d

So, he can do it, but he can't tell the truth about why he is doing it.

All he has to do is lie about his reasons, and then it is legal?

That may be the Law, but if so, then the law is an ass.

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James's avatar
James
1d

What is the press? Is it only the corporate big guys? Isn’t Trump the first president to allow bloggers to ask questions. This isn’t a free press issue it’s a protected privilege issue that corporate pretty people are butt-hurt about.

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