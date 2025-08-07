Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JimInNashville's avatar
JimInNashville
1h

Thanks Matt. That clarification covers an important point. Freedom of speech is the foundation for all our other freedoms. Countries like the UK, Canada, and Ireland are sliding towards totalitarianism with their recent “hate speech” laws. Let’s make damn sure we don’t take the tiniest step toward following suit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
1h

There will always be hard cases, but Biden's border dereliction made this inevitable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
119 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture