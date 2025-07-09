Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
2h

Here's hoping that Brennan ends up being the new "Orange Man Bad" by virtue of his federally supplied wardrobe. I don't have high hopes, but a guy can dream.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Peter's avatar
Peter
2h

I can wrap my head around Epstien secrets being dangerous for our country and our allies. I hope the truth comes out anyway. BUT THIS?! Everyone involved needs to go down. I don't care who. We need to punish those who are guilty of treason or it will happen again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture