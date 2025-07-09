One additional note on the news that the FBI has opened criminal investigations into former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA chief John Brennan. Many are speculating on social media that FBI Director Kash Patel dropped a hint when he appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience a month ago, on June 6th:

PATEL: Think about this: me, as the director of the FBI, the former Russiagate guy, when I first got to the Bureau, found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of. Locked the key and hid access and just said, “No one’s ever going to find this place.” ROGAN: Wha-a-a-t? PATEL: Yeah. So my guys are going through that right now. ROGAN: What’s in there? PATEL: A lot of stuff!

Patel was indeed referring to this investigation, according to my sources, which tells us a few things. For one, the idea that the Brennan and Comey probes were opened as a PR gambit after the Jeffrey Epstein mud-bath is a non-starter. It’s not excluded that the timing of the Fox story breaking the news is germane to Epstein, but the FBI and the CIA have both been working on Russiagate for months.

The story about a room of documents and hard drives at the old FBI headquarters in the J. Edgar Hoover building is noteworthy. When Patel became Director, a problem he had was that materials from the investigation he oversaw under Devin Nunes were located at CIA headquarters. As noted before, reporters gleaned bits of the Langley material over the years, but what might have been found by karmic accident when the FBI decided to move out of the Hoover building is unknown. Could be something, could be nothing, but interesting either way. Incidentally, I’m told Brennan and Comey may not be the FBI’s only investigative targets. As depressing as the Epstein story is, there seems to be real momentum behind this matter. Only, how much?