Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marty Keller's avatar
Marty Keller
4h

Now who will hold Obama et al "accuntable"?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 replies by Matt Taibbi and others
David Brailsford's avatar
David Brailsford
4h

Not a fucking WORD in the MSM. THE BIGGEST SCANDAL IN US HISTORY.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
292 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture