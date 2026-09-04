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Aaron S's avatar
Aaron S
6hEdited

Everyone I have seen or heard that is coming down on Clancy’s side either got their “evidence” from TikTok or spends a ridiculous amount of time on it. I don’t know what the answer is but it feels like we should treat TikTok like the national security threat it is. It’s a weapon designed to destroy (or at least confuse) the core morals and principles of western civilization. Were I king for a day I would nuke every TikTok server from space and salt the fields. TikTok delenda est.

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Sasha Stone's avatar
Sasha Stone
5h

I'm gonna be writing something deeper on this but think of these points.

1. never before in modern American history has a woman who murdered her children become a martyr and a hero for so many women - mostly liberal but not all.

2. Not Susan Smith, not Andrea Yates. What changed? The Great Feminization where women were put in power and group dynamics have changed everything, from Hollywood to "woke" to this trial.

3. Mass hysteria + Me Too = women as eternal victims both empowered and in need of rescuing.

4. She's pretty and maybe that doesn't matter but none of the other famous moms were like protagonists in a Lifetime movie. They don't just love her. They see themselves in her. Project themselves onto her.

5. She systematically executed her three children in the same state that just ruled a woman can have an abortion even in the later part of the pregnancy.

6. Why do they see the kids as oppressors? Because men are the oppressors and they shot their wad into them, oppressing them.

These are SCARY SCARY times.

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