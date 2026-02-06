Readers, we tried to do America This Week, but I was too sick to make it work. I did a test monologue at home and sounded like Ruth Buzzi. There was no way. On behalf of all of us, I apologize, and we’ll be back next week.

The cupboard has been a little bare in here of late, but I advise all Racket readers to tune in here Monday morning. Changes have been in the works for a long time, designed to address that very issue, and we finally get to pull the trigger after the weekend.

Have a good weekend, everyone.