Note from Editor: Translator Needed
A bit about the quiet, and more.
Getting business out of the way: I’m looking for an experienced Russian translator. Familiarity with older slang is necessary. The person would have to be available for a sizable job, for which I’d pay well. Please write to taibbi@substack.com or reportingbytk@gmail.com.
It’s been quiet on the site, I know. I apologize. Those of you who’ve been subscribers for a while know this usually means I’m working on something. In this case, it’s more like I’m in the manic end-stage of a large something. Please bear with me, and have a good weekend.
When your words carry the weight and value of gold, it's not necessary to measure them by volume.
Matt, we are here for the weight, not volume.
Cannot wait what you are up to 🤓