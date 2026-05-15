Getting business out of the way: I’m looking for an experienced Russian translator. Familiarity with older slang is necessary. The person would have to be available for a sizable job, for which I’d pay well. Please write to taibbi@substack.com or reportingbytk@gmail.com.

It’s been quiet on the site, I know. I apologize. Those of you who’ve been subscribers for a while know this usually means I’m working on something. In this case, it’s more like I’m in the manic end-stage of a large something. Please bear with me, and have a good weekend.