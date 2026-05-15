Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrinceOfTheRavens's avatar
PrinceOfTheRavens
8hEdited

When your words carry the weight and value of gold, it's not necessary to measure them by volume.

Matt, we are here for the weight, not volume.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Grazyna Wojcik's avatar
Grazyna Wojcik
8h

Cannot wait what you are up to 🤓

Reply
Share
2 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture