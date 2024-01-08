For those wondering about the weekend report from Iowa, it’s coming right after this note. But Racket readers should be aware that I have Covid — caught it in the midwest I think — so things are taking more time than usual. I’m assured the mental fog will lift after a few days. Thanks for your patience and apologies if any of the work around here doesn’t meet usual standards.
Top
New
Community
No posts
Note to Readers
The title of this post says it all
Take good care of yourself, Matt. Don't worry about us. We just want you to get better. (Just hunker down for a few days, drink lots of liquids and get plenty of sleep!)