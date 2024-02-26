After former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s primary loss this weekend, NBC News served up the numerical picture:

The NBC exit poll shows Trump and Haley fighting to a near-draw among Republican voters with college degrees: Trump with 51% to Haley’s 47%. But it was a blowout among the bigger group of primary voters without degrees: Trump 74%, Haley 26%.

Anyone who follows sports is familiar with homerism after a loss: “Playing without Anthony Davis and key offseason acquisition Gabe Vincent, the Lakers lost to the Charlotte Hornets 121-103 Sunday…” You expect to see excuses high up in copy written to ease the pain of Lakers fans, but national political outlets do the same now for affluent target audiences. The theme of Haley fighting to a “near-draw” in South Carolina with the right people — She Only Lost by 4 to College Voters! — became a real talking point by the end of the weekend: