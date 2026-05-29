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Brad Pearce's avatar
Brad Pearce
21h

As I should introduce myself to future listeners, I would say that it is remarkable the extent to which Matt describes an intellectual journey quite similar to how I described my own starting my substack 4 years ago, though I don't believe he read this.

Really looking forward to doing this!

[I feel compelled to add, I was out of practice at writing when I wrote this, and also of course life takes you unexpected directions, I began to write quite different things than I expected, largely very long pieces about the history and current events of various countries.]

https://www.thewaywardrabbler.com/p/instead-of-an-introduction

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Brad Pearce's avatar
Brad Pearce
21h

I've always meant to read those and still never have! I am not great at reading and following epic poetry, but am always trying to get better at it. I am, at heart, a prose man. Also, I actually know a legit Dante specialist (who I just interviewed for a magazine feature about a largely unrelated matter.)

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