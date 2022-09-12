Share this postNever Forgetwww.racket.newsCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailNever ForgetDaniel MedinaWrites Racket Cartoons by Daniel Medina · SubscribeSep 12, 2022597230Share this postNever Forgetwww.racket.newsCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailFor more from Daniel Medina, please visit TKcartoons.Substack.com597230ShareShare this postNever Forgetwww.racket.newsCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailA guest post byDaniel MedinaMy cartoons stand up firmly against racism, xenophobia, hate bigotry, and ignorance. Regardless of the political party one belongs to, if you try to take advantage of the people, you will not be safe from my pen.Subscribe to Daniel
Also to create the modern security state, don’t forget that. The “Patriot Act” is about as accurately named as the “Inflation Reduction Act”.
The same can be said of most government programs enacted under crisis:
“NEVER FORGET...that the government exploited Climate Change to enrich the environmental industries”
Both parties suck on this